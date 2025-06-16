Cambodian, Thai Officials Concluded“Open And Positive” Talks Over Border Issues

MENAFN - Nam News Network) PHNOM PENH/BANGKOK, Jun 16 (NNN-AKP/TNA) – Cambodian and Thai officials, yesterday concluded their“open and positive” negotiations over border issues, said press releases from both countries.

The two-day Cambodia-Thailand Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) was convened in Phnom Penh, and co-chaired by Lam Chea, Cambodian minister in charge of the State Secretariat of Border Affairs and chairman of Cambodia's JBC, and Thai Foreign Ministry adviser, Prasas Prasasvinitchai, who is chairman of Thailand's JBC.

“The Cambodia-Thailand JBC meeting was held in a friendly and understanding atmosphere, in the spirit of open and positive discussions” the press release said.

Both sides discussed and adopted the dispatch of a joint survey team to survey and demarcate borderlines on the actual locations of the agreed border markers, the press release added.

Meanwhile, the Thai Foreign Ministry said yesterday in a brief release after the meeting that, both Thai and Cambodian delegates“reiterated the importance and efficiency of the Joint Boundary Commission,” and“the meeting is regarded as another important milestone to illustrate progress of Thailand-Cambodia demarcation and reduce border tension.”

Thailand will host the next Special JBC in Sept, the Thai Foreign Ministry said.

However, the meeting did not discuss four disputed border areas between Cambodia and Thailand, as Cambodia, yesterday, submitted an official letter to the UN's International Court of Justice (ICJ), seeking the court's resolution for these four disputed border areas.

Lam Chea requested Thailand to join Cambodia in submitting the case concerning these four areas to the ICJ, according to the press release.

He said, if Thailand refused, Cambodia would still proceed with the case to the ICJ unilaterally.

In response to Cambodia's submission, Thai foreign ministry spokesperson, Nikorndej Balankura, reiterated at a press briefing on Saturday that,“Thailand has never recognised the compulsory jurisdiction of the ICJ. This has been stated many times, both by the prime minister and the minister of foreign affairs.”

“Therefore, I stress that, Thailand wishes to resolve the issue through existing bilateral mechanism and diplomatic discussion, which are proven to be the most effective and appropriate mechanism going forward.” Nikorndej said.

Yesterday's meeting was convened after soldiers of both countries briefly exchanged gunfire at a border area on May 28, resulting in the death of a Cambodian soldier.– NNN-AKP/TNA