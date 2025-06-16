403
Bitget Opens Doors for Syrian Users Enabling Full-Service Suite of Products
(MENAFN- ScottAsia Communications) Global, 12th June, 2025 – Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has now enabled onboarding of Syrian citizens on the platform. This comes following the recent suspension of OFAC sanctions. Syrian citizens and residents can now register on the platform, complete identity verification, and access the full suite of services—ranging from P2P and spot trading to futures and yield-generating products.
This update holds particular significance for a country that has faced prolonged conflict, economic isolation, and limited access to reliable financial systems. In the absence of stable banking infrastructure, crypto has strong real-life use cases, as a tool for survival, growth, and connectivity to the broader world. The adoption of crypto in Syria shows a deeper truth about the role of crypto in places where traditional systems have failed or aren't accessible either.
With this, Syrian users now have access to all major Bitget features, including peer-to-peer (P2P) trading with local currency support, spot and futures markets, copy trading, and Bitget Earn products that enable passive income on crypto holdings. The mobile app and web platform also offer multi-language support and 24/7 security monitoring to ensure safe transactions. Educational content, trading tools, and customer assistance are readily available to guide new users at every step.
Bitget’s decision to welcome Syrian users stems from a focused strategy to support real use cases in regions where crypto is vital. The inclusion of Syria signals intent to enable access where it is most urgently needed.
“At Bitget, the priority is clear—reach those who need crypto the most. Our platform is built to serve individuals navigating unstable economies, restricted banking, or political uncertainty. Extending access to Syrian users is part of a larger effort to deliver impactful financial tools where they make the greatest difference," said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget.
Bitget remains focused on expanding access in regions where crypto plays a critical role in everyday life. For Syrian users, Bitget will play an important role in actively maintaining safe, efficient, and user-friendly channels for participation in crypto. Resources will be allocated to support regional engagement
