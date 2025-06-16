Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Today In Kuwait's History


2025-06-16 02:04:19
(KUNA)

1956 -- General Assembly of the Kuwaiti sports federation met and elected its high committee consisting of Jassem Al-Qatami, Mhalhel Al-Mudhaf, Issa Al-Hamad, Abdulaziz Al-Sarawi and Ahmad Al-Muhana.
1959 -- Sheikh Fahad Al-Salem Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah passed away at the age of 50. He was the first to get a scholarship to study at Al-Aadhamiah faculty in Iraq in 1924.
1982 -- The Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah decreed increasing payments for civil servants and military personnel as well as allocations for retirees.
2001 -- Health Ministry opened Shaikhan Al-Farsi Rheumatology Center.
2003 -- Kuwait signed the international anti-tobacco convention.
2009 -- The Ministry of Health recorded the first coronavirus case; a student who has returned from the US.
2011 -- The Kuwaiti-French nuclear commission held the first meeting in Paris.
2013 -- Footballer Mohammad Fahhad Al-Mutairi who represented the national team, Qadsia, Al-Nasr, and Sulaibikhat Sports clubs passed away at age 32.
2013 -- The Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah addressed the people of Kuwait after the constitutional court rejected the decree for the single vote.
2014 -- The Municipal Council agreed to transfer a number of embassies from residential areas to certain zones.
2015 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) inks a loan accord with Ethiopia allocating KD 6.5 million for a water project.
2015 -- The National Assembly passed a bill for installing security cameras at sensitive installations.
2015 -- The National Assembly discussed grilling motions submitted by a number of MPs against the Ministers of Finance and Education and Higher Education, Barak Al-Sheetan and Dr. Saud Al-Harabi respectively. The motions ended without submitting no confidence motions.
2020 -- Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) announced the completion of its acid gas-recycling project at Mina Al-Ahmadi Refinery.
2020 -- The former MP and Minister Habib Johar Hayat died at 86 of age. (end) gta

