Gold Regains Its Edge, Supported By Rate Cut Expectations And A Wave Of Safe-Haven Demand Amid Global Risks
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Written by Linh Tran, Market Analyst at XS
After three consecutive days of gains at the end of last week, the gold market is entering a sensitive yet highly promising phase. The strong recovery not only reflects a renewed inflow of capital into the precious metal but also signals the convergence of two powerful drivers: growing expectations of interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) and gold’s safe-haven appeal amid an increasingly fractured geopolitical landscape.
From a macroeconomic perspective, recent data from the U.S. economy has delivered clearly positive signals. All three key indicator— — CPI, PPI, and consumer sentiment — came in better than expected, indicating that inflation is gradually cooling while domestic demand remains stable. This not only reinforces confidence in the prospect of “ “soft lan”ing” for the U.S. economy but also contributes to a shift in market expectations regarding t’e Fed’s monetary policy trajectory.
With inflationary pressure easing significantly, the prospect of the Fed transitioning into an interest rate easing cycle has become more a matter of timing than probability. For gold, lower interest rates translate into greater upside potential, as the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets diminishes.
Alongside these policy-driven expectations, the global geopolitical backdrop is casting a shadow over investor sentiment. While th– Russia–Ukraine conflict remains locked in stalemate with little diplomatic progress, tensions between Iran and Israel are rapidly escalating into a new geopolitical flashpoint. A series of airstrikes, hardened rhetoric, and heightened military posturing from both sides are not only threatening the stability of the Mi—dle East — a region critical to global en—rgy supply — but also raising fears of broader contagion effects across global financial markets.
In this —ontext, gold — long regarded as a s—fe-haven asset — is once again attracting defensive capital flows. Notably, the recent rebound in gold prices appears not only technical in nature but is also being confirmed by shifts in market sentiment and capital positioning. The breakout above the key psychological resistance level of $3,400/oz reflects a revival in investor confidence and opens the door for further upside in the near term.
That said, investors should remain cautious as the market approaches a potentially pivotal week. The upcoming FOMC meeting, along with fresh economic data releases, will play a critical role in shaping the market's expectations for monetary policy. If the Fed sends a clear signal in favor of easing, gold’s upward momentum could be further reinforced. Conversely, any unexpectedly hawkish tone may trigger a short-term correction before the market finds its footing again.
In the short term, gold continues to benefit from the dual support of monetary policy expectations and geopolitical risk. However, the sustainability of this trend will depend on how geopolitical tensions evolve and whether the Fed provides clearer policy guidance. Investors should remain vigilant and closely monitor developments to adjust their strategies accordingly.
