Saudia Flight From Jeddah Reports Smoke From Wheels After Landing In Lucknow Airport

2025-06-16 02:01:32
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Smoke was detected from the wheels of a Saudia aircraft that landed at Lucknow airport from Jeddah on Sunday, 14 June 2025. The Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) team rushed to the scene. The passengers were deboarded safely, and there was no impact on the airport operations, ANI reported, citing airport officials.

