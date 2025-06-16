India Star Batter Virat Kohli Pens Emotional Tribute To His Late Father On Father's Day

On the occasion of Father's Day, Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli shared a heartfelt tribute to his late father, Prem Kohli, reflecting on the values and strength he inherited from him. In a deeply personal message he posted on Sunday, Kohli opened up about a pivotal moment from his childhood that shaped his approach to life and success.

Kohli took to his official Instagram handle and posted a beautiful picture along with a message.

'He taught me to never rely on shortcuts or influence -- because if you truly have it in you, hard work will show it.

And if you don't have the will to work for it, then maybe you don't deserve it yet.

When I was offered an easier path once, he refused it for me.

With calm conviction, he said,“If you're good enough, you'll find your way. And if not, it's better to know that early.”

That one moment shaped how I live, work, and show up in the world.

Happy Father's Day to all the fathers whose quiet strength becomes our lifelong compass.'

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat)

The former Indian captain recounted a moment when he was once offered an easier path in life--something many would have accepted without hesitation but his father declined it on his behalf, making a decision that would go on to define Kohli's attitude toward discipline and self-belief.

Virat Kohli ends his Test career before the Test series

Virat recently bid adieu to the Test format with a heartfelt note on Instagram, days after his long-time compatriot Rohit Sharma retired from the format.

Virat's 14-year journey in the whites transformed India into a result-producing machine. He infused aggression and the culture of fitness into a team riddled with youth and experience. In a career that redefined the demands of the game, Virat scored 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties, and finished as India's fourth-highest run-getter in the format. He recently lifted the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).