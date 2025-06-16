Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Gets MASSIVE Price Cut Check Out UNBELIEVABLE Deal

If financial limitations are preventing you from obtaining the 200-megapixel Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, your concerns could soon be resolved. Usually, the cost of this high-end smartphone exceeds one lakh rupees. But now that Amazon has significantly reduced the price, you can have this amazing gadget for less than Rs 70,000. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is definitely something to think about if you're looking for a smartphone that will last. Let's examine the most recent offers on this phone.

Samsung Galaxy S24 offer on Amazon

Right now, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G costs Rs 1,34,999 on Amazon. There's no need to worry, even if this might seem high. Because of Amazon's 37% price reduction, it is now only Rs 84,999. Remember that there are still more bargains available! You may save even more with Amazon's cashback offer, which is up to Rs 2,547.

A enticing exchange offer worth up to Rs 61,150 is also on the table. You could be able to get this smartphone for about Rs 70,000 if you are eligible for the entire amount of this exchange offer. Remember that your previous device's physical quality and operational condition will determine the precise exchange value.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features and specifications

The Galaxy S24 Ultra, which Samsung debuted in January of last year, was noteworthy for having a titanium frame, which was a first for the company. Because of its IP68 classification, it is suitable for a variety of settings and resistant to water. Corning Gorilla Armour glass protects the device's gorgeous 6.8-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED display, which has a smooth refresh rate of 120 Hz.

It has the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU for excellent performance and runs Android 14, which can be updated. The phone can store up to 1TB of data and have up to 12GB of RAM. With a 12-megapixel front camera that's perfect for selfies and video chats, and five sensors totalling 200 + 10 + 50 + 12 megapixels on the back, it boasts an impressive camera configuration for photography aficionados. Its sturdy 5000mAh battery, which supports 45W rapid charging, ensures that you stay connected for longer.