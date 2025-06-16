Profits Take Off For Spicejet In Q4 Amid Air India Plane Crash In Ahmedabad

SpiceJet Q4 Results: Amidst the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, Indian low-cost airline SpiceJet has seen a massive profit. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 324.87 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25.

SpiceJet has earned a profit for the second consecutive quarter. In the previous quarter, the company had a profit of only Rs 26 crores.

SpiceJet's profit is 12 times higher than the previous quarter. The company has been profitable for the entire financial year (2024-25) after 7 years.

SpiceJet's total revenue during the fourth quarter was Rs 1942 crores. The impact of the company's excellent results can be seen on its shares on June 16.

Last Friday, i.e., June 13, SpiceJet's stock closed at Rs 43.81 with a decline of 1.95%. During intra-day trading, the share had reached a low of Rs 42.16. At the same time, talking about the upper level, it made a high of Rs 44.44.

The 52-week highest level of SpiceJet's share is Rs 79.90. At the same time, talking about the 52-week low, it has come down to a low level of Rs 39.91 in a year.

SpiceJet's share has fallen by about 20% in the last one year. At the same time, a decline of 25% has been observed in 6 months. SpiceJet's market cap is Rs 5615 crores.

SpiceJet is India's low-cost airline. The company operates 250 flights daily to 48 destinations in India and international destinations. SpiceJet's fleet includes Boeing 737 Max, Boeing 700 and Q400.