Tetragon Financial Group Limited Announces Sale Of Minority Equitix Stake To Hunter Point Capital

LONDON, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tetragon Financial Group Limited today announces that Hunter Point Capital, or HPC, an independent investment firm providing capital solutions and strategic support to alternative asset managers, has agreed to acquire a minority stake in Equitix, a leading international investor, developer and fund manager in infrastructure.

HPC is acquiring a 16.1% stake in the business at an implied enterprise value of £1.3 billion, excluding net debt. HPC's stake is being acquired from two existing shareholders: approximately 14.6% from TFG Asset Management, Tetragon's diversified alternative asset management business, and 1.5% from Equitix management.

Equitix was founded in 2007 and Tetragon acquired a controlling stake in the business in 2015. Since being acquired by Tetragon, Equitix has grown from £1.3 billion to over £11.7 billion in assets under management with a broad sector reach across social infrastructure, transport, renewable power, environmental services, network utilities and data infrastructure.

Stephen Prince, CEO of TFG Asset Management, said: "Following ten years of strong growth, Equitix is at an inflection point. This transaction enables Tetragon to realize some of the value created in the business, while remaining invested with a trusted partner in a sector where we continue to see significant runway for innovation and growth. In HPC we found an experienced minority partner, bringing additive relationships and expertise to seek to enhance Equitix's continued innovation and development."

"We are thrilled to be adding Equitix to our GP Stakes portfolio and to join Tetragon in this next phase of exciting growth for one of Europe's leading infrastructure managers. The Equitix team has built a market-leading firm offering a differentiated value proposition to investors. We look forward to engaging with Equitix as it continues to scale its platform globally and to launch new products to meet the evolving needs of institutional investors, building on its prior experience of value creation and impact," said Avi Kalichstein, CEO and Co-Founder of HPC.

Hugh Crossley, CEO of Equitix commented: "Equitix was founded as a responsible long-term investor in infrastructure assets, primarily focused on the UK. It has now evolved into an infrastructure developer and fund manager with over 300 assets in 24 countries and more than 400 employees. I am incredibly proud of what Equitix has achieved; we are a trusted partner managing global infrastructure assets, which we believe materially contribute to the lives of the communities they serve. I look forward to leading our team as it seeks continued growth and success in partnership with Tetragon, and now with HPC onboard."

Equitix is part of Tetragon's platform for alternative asset managers, TFG Asset Management, which will remain the majority owner, alongside HPC and management. There will be no changes to the governance, investment process or day-to-day management of Equitix.

HPC's acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including required regulatory approvals.

BofA Securities served as financial advisor and Dechert LLP served as legal counsel to Tetragon. Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to HPC. Ashurst LLP served as legal counsel to Equitix management.

Tetragon is a Guernsey closed-ended investment company. Its non-voting shares are listed on Euronext in Amsterdam, a regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam N.V., and also traded on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Our investment manager is Tetragon Financial Management LP. Find out more at .

Hunter Point Capital (HPC) is a leading independent investment firm providing capital solutions and strategic support to alternative asset managers across the globe. HPC believes that being a strategic partner for growth to investment managers makes it a preferred choice for successful and promising GPs seeking tailored capital solutions. For more information, please visit .

This release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (2014/596/EU), or EU MAR, and of the UK version of EU MAR as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act (as amended).

This release does not contain or constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The securities of Tetragon have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless they are registered under applicable law or exempt from registration. Tetragon does not intend to register any portion of its securities in the United States or to conduct a public offer of securities in the United States. In addition, Tetragon has not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and investors will not be entitled to the benefits of such Act. Tetragon is registered in the public register of the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten) under Section 1:107 of the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act as an alternative investment fund from a designated state.

Merrill Lynch International (BofA Securities), a subsidiary of Bank of America Corporation, which is authorised by the Prudential Regulatory Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulatory Authority in the United Kingdom, is acting exclusively for Tetragon and for no one else in connection with the transaction and will not be responsible to anyone other than Tetragon for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in connection with the transaction.

