(PHOTOS) Ram Kapoor Gets First Lamborghini Urus SE In India
TV and Bollywood actor Ram Kapoor adds a luxurious Lamborghini to his collection. His new SUV costs crores, and he's the first Indian to own this particular model. Learn more about his swanky new ride!Ram Kapoor's new car is a Lamborghini Urus SE, an ultra-luxury SUV. This is the first time this model has been bought by an Indian, as per autojournal_india on Instagram.Ram and his wife Gautami pose with their brand new Lamborghini. It's the first Lamborghini Urus SE in Verde Gea in India!The Lamborghini is priced at a whopping ₹5.21 crore! Gautami Kapoor performs a traditional puja ceremony for the new SUV.Gautami Kapoor takes the driver's seat and the couple celebrates with a cake-cutting ceremony. They're clearly thrilled with their new purchase!The Lamborghini Urus SE boasts a 4.0-liter engine, a floating bonnet, sleek headlights, a redesigned bumper and grille, and a new rear diffuser. It's a plug-in hybrid with a 25.9kWh battery.Ram Kapoor has a penchant for luxury cars. His collection includes a Porsche 911 Turbo S, Ferrari Portofino M, Range Rover Autobiography, and a Mercedes-AMG G 63.Ram Kapoor recently made headlines for his impressive 55 kg weight loss in 18 months. He attributed his transformation to hard work and discipline.Ram Kapoor will be seen in the web series 'Mistry,' a Hindi adaptation of the American series 'Monk.' It will stream on Jio Hotstar from June 27, 2025.
