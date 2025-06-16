Karnataka Rain Alert: Schools And Colleges Closed In Kodagu, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada And Chikkamagaluru

Bengaluru: Heavy rainfall continues to lash several districts across Karnataka, prompting the declaration of holidays in multiple regions. Red and orange alerts have been issued in various districts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). As a precaution, district administrations have announced school and college holidays today.

Kodagu schools and colleges closed today

In Kodagu district, heavy rain has disrupted normal life. With an orange alert in place until the morning of June 17, District Collector Venkat Raja has declared a holiday for Anganwadis, primary, secondary, and pre-university colleges today.

Udupi district under red alert, schools shut

The IMD has issued a red alert for Udupi district. In response, District Collector Dr Vidyakumari has ordered the closure of all Anganwadis, primary, and secondary schools across the district for today.

Dakshina Kannada declares holiday in five taluks

Due to persistent heavy rain and waterlogging in parts of the district, Dakshina Kannada authorities have announced a holiday for Anganwadis, primary, and secondary schools in five taluks: Mangaluru, Ullal, Bantwal, Mulki, and Moodbidri. District Collector Mullai Mugilan issued the official directive late last evening.

Six taluks of Chikkamagaluru get rain holiday

The Malnad region continues to witness strong winds and heavy downpours. In view of this, schools and Anganwadis in six taluks of Chikkamagaluru - Chikkamagaluru, Mudigere, Sringeri, Koppa, N.R. Pura, and Kalasa , have been granted a day's holiday. The decision was announced by District Collector Meena Nagaraj.