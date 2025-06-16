Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Cockpit Voice Recorder Recovered From Air India Flight

Ahmedabad: Officials have confirmed the recovery of the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) from the Boeing 787 Dreamliner that crashed in Ahmedabad. Investigators believe the CVR will provide crucial information regarding the circumstances of the crash. According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the CVR records critical audio from the cockpit, including pilot conversations, alarms, and other background sounds leading up to an incident. The Flight Data Recorder (FDR), which records technical flight parameters, was recovered earlier.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has initiated a detailed investigation. As the aircraft was American-made, the NTSB is also conducting a parallel investigation under international protocols. Officials have confirmed that both the Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder have been recovered and secured.

What is a black box?

The "black box" is a crucial device relied upon to understand how disasters unfold. Despite its name, the black box is actually orange. It's constructed from robust titanium/steel to protect the recording devices within from impact damage. The construction is designed to withstand high temperatures, submersion, and impact.

The black box primarily consists of two components: the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR). The FDR records technical information such as the aircraft's speed, altitude, engine status, radar data, and control system performance. The CVR records radio transmissions and other sounds in the cockpit, including conversations between pilots and engine noises. The FDR also records over 80 different types of information, including altitude, airspeed, flight heading, vertical acceleration, pitch, roll, and autopilot status, storing over 25 hours of data.

Analyzing the data retrieved from the black boxes typically takes 10-15 days. Black boxes are positioned in the rear of the aircraft to minimize impact during a crash. They are equipped with a beacon that transmits ultrasound signals for 30 days to aid in underwater location. However, in cases like the disappearance of Malaysian Airlines MH370, the beacon did not provide any information. Analysis of the black box data will reveal the cause of the crash, whether due to human error, technical malfunction, weather, or other factors.