Indian Diaspora Excited And Upbeat Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit To Canada

Toronto, June 16 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to visit Canada for the G7 Summit, the Indian diaspora in the North American nation is filled with immense excitement and optimism. Many are also eliciting their views on the visit, calling it an opportunity for potential reset in the strained Indo-Canadian ties.

This is PM Modi's first visit to Canada after a year marked by diplomatic tensions, and many within the Indian community see it as a crucial step towards healing bilateral ties.

PM Modi is attending the G7 Summit in Kananaskis at the invitation of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney -- a gesture that has sparked a wave of enthusiasm among Indian-origin residents.

Shilpi, a member of the Indian diaspora, shared her emotions and told IANS, "PM Modi coming to Canada is a moment of great joy and celebration for us. I can't even express how happy we are. It feels like our own is coming to our land. I am very, very excited and very, very happy about it."

"It's also a very positive sign that our new Prime Minister has invited PM Modi here. This will strengthen the bilateral ties between the two nations, and trade will also advance. We will also feel happy and secure," she said.

Praising the leadership back home, Shilpi said, "The way India is growing under the leadership of PM Modi is commendable. In every sector, especially IT, India is progressing. The country has made significant strides overall under PM Modi's leadership."

Kajal, another Indian-origin resident in Canada, echoed similar sentiments.

"I feel very proud that even though we live in Canada, PM Modi has been invited to the G7 Summit. That in itself is a big deal," she told IANS.

"It is nice that PM Carney invited PM Modi, and the latter accepted the invitation. It is a positive sign for India-Canada relations following the recent tensions. This visit will surely rebuild the bilateral ties," she noted.

Kajal also highlighted India's global rise under PM Modi's leadership and said, "India was seen as an underdeveloped country before PM Modi came to power. Under his leadership, India has seen unprecedented development and has become the fourth-largest economy in the world. Now it is no longer seen as an underdeveloped nation but a very respectable one.".

Tripti Soni, another community member, reflected the broader sentiment, telling IANS, "It is a matter of great pride for every Indian, and as an Indo-Canadian, PM Modi is coming to Canada, I think that the relationship between India and Canada will become good again."

"We are hoping that Canada's relationship with India will be good now," she added.

Relations between India and Canada hit a historic low in 2023 after then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made unverified allegations against New Delhi, which were firmly denied by India.

In response, India accused Canada of sheltering extremist elements and not taking appropriate action against threats targeting Indian diplomats.

With the upcoming summit and PM Modi's visit, both sides now appear willing to put the past behind them and usher in a new phase of cooperation.