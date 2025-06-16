Turning Smartphones Into Sales Tools: OAB Leads Digital Innovation
Designed with the needs of entrepreneurs, mobile vendors, and growing SMEs in mind, OAB's Soft POS system eliminates the cost and complexity of traditional POS devices. By simply downloading the“OAB Mobile Pay” app on any NFC-enabled Android smartphone, merchants can start accepting card payments instantly-no cables, no paper, and no extra equipment. The system supports contactless payments via debit and credit cards, mobile wallets, and smart devices. It also offers digital receipts, real-time inventory management, tax tools, and liquidity tracking-all from the palm of the merchant's hand. Most merchants are up and running within 24 hours of applying. Mr Juma Al Fulaiti, Deputy Head of Retail Banking in Oman Arab Bank, stated,“Our Soft POS solution reflects OAB's deep commitment to SME empowerment and financial accessibility. We believe in giving businesses the needed digital tools to thrive. So by reducing the barriers to cashless commerce, we're helping Oman's entrepreneurs grow with agility and confidence.”
The technology was also on display at the Muscat International Book Fair 2025, where it facilitated a totally cashless experience, showcasing its scalability and ease of use during high-traffic events. As part of its broader digital banking strategy, Oman Arab Bank continues to bridge the gap between innovation and inclusion. And with the Soft POS platform, OAB is not only meeting the market's evolving needs but also enabling a smarter, faster, and more inclusive financial ecosystem, empowering a nation with intuitive solutions that drive forward customers, and enables them to persevere.
