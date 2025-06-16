403
Israeli Attacks on Iran Claim Over Two Hundred Lives
(MENAFN) Iran’s Health Ministry revealed early Monday that Israeli attacks have claimed the lives of at least 224 Iranians and left more than 1,000 injured over the past three days.
According to the media reports, the ministry reported, "224 Iranian citizens were martyred and more than a thousand others were injured as a result of the attacks launched by the Israeli entity on sites inside the country during the past three days."
Hossein Kermanpour, the ministry’s spokesperson, confirmed that the combined total of casualties—both dead and wounded—has reached 1,481.
Of those affected, 1,277 have been admitted to university hospitals for medical treatment, while many others have already been discharged after receiving care.
Kermanpour highlighted the devastating impact on civilians, noting in a social media post that over 90% of the injuries involved non-combatants, including women and children.
These casualties come amid escalating conflict triggered by Israeli airstrikes on Iranian nuclear and missile facilities last Friday. The attacks resulted in the deaths of military commanders and scientists, provoking Iran to launch retaliatory ballistic missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli sites.
