Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Signals U.S. May Get Involved in Israel-Iran Clash

2025-06-16 01:53:30
(MENAFN) On Sunday, US President Donald Trump indicated that "it's possible we could get involved" in the ongoing clash between Israel and Iran, a news agency reported. Despite this, Trump emphasized that the United States is currently "not at this moment involved" in the conflict.

Regarding the crisis that ignited on Friday with Israel’s strikes against Iranian nuclear and military targets, Trump stated he would be "open" to Russian President Vladimir Putin acting as a mediator. "He is ready. He called me about it. We had a long talk about it," Trump confirmed.

The US and Russian leaders spoke by phone on Saturday to address the situation with Iran. "The call lasted approximately 1 hour. He feels, as do I, this war in Israel-Iran should end," the US president had stated earlier, highlighting their mutual hope to bring the conflict to a close.

