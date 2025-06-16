403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Signals U.S. May Get Involved in Israel-Iran Clash
(MENAFN) On Sunday, US President Donald Trump indicated that "it's possible we could get involved" in the ongoing clash between Israel and Iran, a news agency reported. Despite this, Trump emphasized that the United States is currently "not at this moment involved" in the conflict.
Regarding the crisis that ignited on Friday with Israel’s strikes against Iranian nuclear and military targets, Trump stated he would be "open" to Russian President Vladimir Putin acting as a mediator. "He is ready. He called me about it. We had a long talk about it," Trump confirmed.
The US and Russian leaders spoke by phone on Saturday to address the situation with Iran. "The call lasted approximately 1 hour. He feels, as do I, this war in Israel-Iran should end," the US president had stated earlier, highlighting their mutual hope to bring the conflict to a close.
Regarding the crisis that ignited on Friday with Israel’s strikes against Iranian nuclear and military targets, Trump stated he would be "open" to Russian President Vladimir Putin acting as a mediator. "He is ready. He called me about it. We had a long talk about it," Trump confirmed.
The US and Russian leaders spoke by phone on Saturday to address the situation with Iran. "The call lasted approximately 1 hour. He feels, as do I, this war in Israel-Iran should end," the US president had stated earlier, highlighting their mutual hope to bring the conflict to a close.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment