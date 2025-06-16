Russians Using Chemical Weapons In Siversk Axis Over Past Three Weeks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian invaders have been using chemical weapons in the Siversk direction for the third consecutive week.

That's according to the Rubizh Brigade of the National Guard, Ukrinform reports.

"For the third week in this area, the enemy has been using chemical weapons, which, unfortunately, is causing a lot of trouble to our defenders. These munitions are known by the extremely rapid spread of the poisonous substance, which instantly disperses across dugouts and lowlands," the report says.

In the brigade's zone of ​​responsibility, Russian troops have intensified offensive efforts.

Over the past week, offensive actions by enemy assault groups on the positions of adjacent units have been recorded from several directions at once. Also, reconnaissance units are seeing enemy reserves in the operational rear of up to two full-fledged companies (up to 250 servicemen), ready to attack.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces engage the enemy using drones, artillery, and firearms.

Russian invaders have become more active in the Siversk direction, employing motorcycles and civilian vehicles for assault missions.

The brigade noted that thanks to the verified system documenting fire damage, Ukrainian defenders work in such coordination that the Russian assault groups are eliminated at a range of several kilometers from the Ukrainian positions.

The number of artillery strikes by the enemy has also increased (about 200 strikes are recorded each day), which may indicate that the enemy is plotting large-scale assault operations.

The brigade says its units are currently occupying positions in the Pokrovsk direction.

In this area, the defense positions are largely subjected to Russian drone attacks.

"The enemy is actively engaging our defense lines using FPV drones and trying to advance on motorcycles and using infantry groups," the brigade noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukrainian intelligence intercepted enemy communications where a Russian commander clears the use of proscribed chemical weapons against Ukraine's defense positions.

