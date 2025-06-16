Russians Using Chemical Weapons In Siversk Axis Over Past Three Weeks
That's according to the Rubizh Brigade of the National Guard, Ukrinform reports.
"For the third week in this area, the enemy has been using chemical weapons, which, unfortunately, is causing a lot of trouble to our defenders. These munitions are known by the extremely rapid spread of the poisonous substance, which instantly disperses across dugouts and lowlands," the report says.
In the brigade's zone of responsibility, Russian troops have intensified offensive efforts.
Over the past week, offensive actions by enemy assault groups on the positions of adjacent units have been recorded from several directions at once. Also, reconnaissance units are seeing enemy reserves in the operational rear of up to two full-fledged companies (up to 250 servicemen), ready to attack.Read also: Drone strike hits key Russian explosives plant in Stavropol
The Ukrainian Defense Forces engage the enemy using drones, artillery, and firearms.
Russian invaders have become more active in the Siversk direction, employing motorcycles and civilian vehicles for assault missions.
The brigade noted that thanks to the verified system documenting fire damage, Ukrainian defenders work in such coordination that the Russian assault groups are eliminated at a range of several kilometers from the Ukrainian positions.Read also: Ukrainian intelligence: China supplying gunpowder, chemical s, tech to Russia's military plants
The number of artillery strikes by the enemy has also increased (about 200 strikes are recorded each day), which may indicate that the enemy is plotting large-scale assault operations.
The brigade says its units are currently occupying positions in the Pokrovsk direction.
In this area, the defense positions are largely subjected to Russian drone attacks.Read also: Russia will definitely be held accountable for use of chemical weapons - MFA
"The enemy is actively engaging our defense lines using FPV drones and trying to advance on motorcycles and using infantry groups," the brigade noted.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukrainian intelligence intercepted enemy communications where a Russian commander clears the use of proscribed chemical weapons against Ukraine's defense positions.
Photo: in
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment