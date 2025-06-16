Deepstate Reveals Fortifications On Dnipropetrovsk-Donetsk Border
The project's press service published the relevant footage on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"There has been increasing discussion online about the problems of building defenses, and quite rightly, there have been frequent questions and calls for the preparation of EFS in the Dnipropetrovsk region with the enemy approaching <...> In conversations with soldiers, we saw and knew that the EFS on the administrative border was being prepared quite well, but we did not know the scale. We chose the most reliable way - to go and see for ourselves," the message says.
According to DeepState, the IFAs on the administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions are being built as a layered defense system designed to delay and exhaust the enemy, inflicting maximum losses on them. In particular, great attention is paid to the construction of engineering barriers, which combine various types of obstacles: anti-tank ditches, concrete tetrahedrons (also known as“dragon's teeth”), barbed wire, minefields, mine barriers, etc.
They are also combined with the construction of various types of positions, including underground ones.
“Engineers and those responsible for construction are aware of the problems with FPV drones, so all of this is taken into account in the course of the work,” the analysts added.Read also: Shelter, evacuation, and housing for IDPs: PM Shmyhal held meeting in Dnipropetrovsk region
According to them, different people are responsible for each level of fortifications. Directly on the front line, this is done by combat brigades, while the second line is in the hands of military engineers who build everything using the resources of the OVA and the state. The third line is under special responsibility, where military specialists with specific resources are also involved in the work.
Western partners are also involved in the consultations.
DeepState emphasized that all published photos and videos were pre-approved.
As reported, 34 clashes were recorded last night in the Novopavlivka direction in the Donetsk region, indicating the enemy's intention to advance to the administrative borders with the Dnipropetrovsk region.
