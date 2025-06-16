Share Repurchase Programme: Transactions Of Week 24 2025
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, previous announcement
|982,403
|537.23
|527,780,007
|10 June 2025
|2,000
|627.23
|1,254,450
|11 June 2025
|14,169
|628.91
|8,910,965
|12 June 2025
|14,886
|634.51
|9,445,313
|13 June 2025
|12,071
|630.04
|7,605,260
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,025.529
|541.18
|554,995,995
Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 1,025,529 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 1,67% of the share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.
Attachment
-
Share repurchase programme 20250616
