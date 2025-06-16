Bring Kids Back UA: Ukraine Reunites 1,359 Children With Their Families

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As part of President Volodymyr Zelensky's initiative Bring Kids Back UA, a total of 1,359 Ukrainian children who were deported by Russia have already been brought back home.

This was announced by Daria Zarivna, Chief Operating Officer of Bring Kids Back UA and advisor to the Head of the President's Office, during the panel discussion“The Fight to Return Ukraine's Stolen Children” at the GLOBSEC 2025 security forum in Prague, according to Ukrinform and the Presidential Office .

Zarivna emphasized that the return of deported children is not only a humanitarian matter, but also a crucial element of global security:

“Russia is militarizing Ukrainian children who are under occupation and preparing them for service in the aggressor's army. This is not only a violation of international law – it is a long-term threat to the entire world. If this practice is not stopped, it may become a horrifying new norm in future conflicts,” she stressed.

Zarivna reported that 1,359 children have already been successfully returned under the presidential initiative.

She also stressed the importance of reintegration once children are returned:

“Each child is returned to a family – either biological or foster. They receive an individual support plan and assistance from psychologists, social workers, lawyers, and educators. We are building a comprehensive multi-sectoral support system,” she explained.

Special attention during the discussion was given to the list of abducted children Ukraine handed to Russia during negotiations in Istanbul as part of confidence-building measures. This list includes 339 names.

As reported by Ukrinform, Daria Zarivna stated that Ukraine had not received a response from the Russian side regarding the list of Ukrainian children that must be returned to their homeland. The list, containing 339 names, was handed over to Russia in Istanbul on June 2 during the most recent meeting between the two countries' delegations.