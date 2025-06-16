Ukraine Shares Intelligence With IAEA, U.S. On Russia's Threat To Nuclear Power Infrastructure Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with the military, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), and members of the government to discuss the protection of Ukraine's infrastructure from Russian attacks.

He reported on the meeting via Telegram

Zelensky emphasized that despite Putin's promises to the United States and the international community seeking peace, Russia continues to strike civilian energy facilities in Ukraine.

"This terror is becoming increasingly insidious. There are no signs that anyone in Moscow is preparing to end the war or take diplomacy seriously," the President stated.

According to Zelensky, Russia is planning further attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which may be less visible to the global public due to the world's attention being focused on the Middle East. Partner intelligence services have confirmed this threat.

"Specific information on the Russian threat to Ukraine's nuclear power infrastructure has been passed by Ukraine's Minister of Energy to the IAEA and Mr. Witkoff. The Minister of Defense of Ukraine has conveyed information to his U.S. counterpart," Zelensky said.

Additionally, the President received a report on the aftermath of a recent strike in Poltava region and gave instructions to the Minister of Defense, the Minister of Energy, and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Participants of the meeting also discussed the current development of Russia's strike capabilities and set corresponding objectives for advancing Ukraine's air defense systems.

"There were also reports from the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Chief of the General Staff. The details remain classified, but the outcomes of today's discussions must have a tangible impact on the situation," Zelensky added.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, in June alone, Russia has used around 2,800 attack drones, nearly 3,000 guided aerial bombs, and 140 missiles of various types against Ukraine.

