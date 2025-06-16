Promd Health Expands Its Footprint With New Med Spa In Lafayette, Colorado

ProMD Health

Lafayette Med Spa

New location brings advanced aesthetic and wellness services to Boulder County and Broomfield County residents.

- Martha Townsend, PA-C, co-owner and board-certified Physician AssistantLAFAYETTE, CO, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ProMD Health, a leading provider of aesthetic and wellness treatments, today announced the opening of its newest med spa location in Lafayette, Colorado. The facility, which opened to the public in February 2025, is located at 380 Empire Rd., Suite 101, and represents the company's continued expansion across the Western United States in response to growing demand for expert-driven, non-surgical cosmetic care.The Lafayette location offers a comprehensive suite of services including Botoxand Dysportinjections, dermal fillers, microneedling, hormone replacement therapy, and weight loss management. Patients can conveniently schedule appointments online or by calling the clinic directly at (720) 592-0380. The clinic is staffed by highly trained medical professionals who specialize in developing customized treatment plans focused on delivering natural, refreshed results."Our mission at ProMD Health Lafayette is to empower people to feel confident in their own skin," said Martha Townsend, PA-C, co-owner and board-certified Physician Assistant. "We take pride in delivering safe, high-quality aesthetic care that's rooted in clinical expertise and personalized to each individual's unique needs. I'm thrilled to bring this level of care to the Lafayette community."To celebrate the new location, ProMD Health Lafayette is offering a limited-time summer promotion featuring 20 units of Botoxfor $169 (includes Dysport and Daxxify equivalent) through July 31, 2025, providing an accessible entry point for new patients to experience the clinic's expert care. This introductory offer reflects the company's commitment to making high-quality aesthetic treatments available to the broader Lafayette community.The Lafayette expansion represents a strategic milestone for ProMD Health as it continues to deliver its signature combination of aesthetic treatments and preventative wellness services to new communities throughout the region.About ProMD Health LafayetteProMD Health Lafayette is a premier med spa offering non-invasive aesthetic and wellness services tailored to individual patient needs. Backed by the established ProMD Health brand, the Lafayette location provides cutting-edge treatments in a welcoming, professional environment. The clinic serves patients throughout Boulder County and surrounding areas.Location: 380 Empire Rd., Suite 101, Lafayette, CO 80026

Martha Townsend, PA-C

ProMD Health Lafayette

+1 720-592-0380

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.