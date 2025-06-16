SSU Nabs FSB Agent Tracking Ukrainian Command Posts In Khmelnytskyi Region
According to Ukrinform, the SSU reported this development officially.
The suspect is a 59-year-old unemployed local woman who had been recruited via Telegram.
After recruitment, she tracked the locations of Ukrainian Defense Forces and transmitted their coordinates to the Russian side.
To maintain cover, she covertly filmed military sites by pretending to be on a phone call while walking past them.
Simultaneously, she received instructions from her handler to assemble IEDs.
Following Russian intelligence instructions, she acquired all the necessary components for explosive devices but did not have time to complete them.
SSU cyber specialists detained her while she was spying near a military base.
At the scene, the woman's phone contained evidence of her collaboration with the FSB. During a search of her home, authorities discovered components for an explosive device.Read also: Russian accomplice nabbed for spotting strikes on Zaporizhzhia
The woman has been formally charged with high treason under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).
She is currently in custody without the right to bail and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.
As reported earlier by Ukrinform, the SSU recently detained another Russian agent who was planning to blow up military airfields in Rivne region.
