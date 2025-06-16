Russians Strike Kherson Suburbs With Drone, One Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A resident of the village of Komyshany in the Kherson region was hospitalized after being hit by a Russian UAV.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

The 55-year-old man was diagnosed with blast and traumatic brain injuries, concussion, and shrapnel wounds to the head and forearm. Doctors assess his condition as moderate.

As reported by Ukrinform, a resident of Kindiika, Kherson region, was hit by a Russian drone on Sunday morning.