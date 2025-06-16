Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Strike Kherson Suburbs With Drone, One Injured

Russians Strike Kherson Suburbs With Drone, One Injured


2025-06-16 01:45:54
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A resident of the village of Komyshany in the Kherson region was hospitalized after being hit by a Russian UAV.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

The 55-year-old man was diagnosed with blast and traumatic brain injuries, concussion, and shrapnel wounds to the head and forearm. Doctors assess his condition as moderate.

Read also: Child injured by Russian drone dies in hospital in Kherson region

As reported by Ukrinform, a resident of Kindiika, Kherson region, was hit by a Russian drone on Sunday morning.

MENAFN16062025000193011044ID1109677985

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search