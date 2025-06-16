Two Civilians Injured In Second Strike On Kherson Suburbs

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As a result of repeated shelling of the village of Kamyshany on June 15 in the suburbs of Kherson, a 65-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman were injured.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

The 62-year-old woman suffered blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to her shoulder and thigh.

The 65-year-old man is in serious condition. He suffered blast and traumatic brain injuries, concussion, and shrapnel wounds to his head, torso, arms, and legs. The victims were taken to the hospital for medical assistance.

Three injured in Russian drone attacks in, city suburbs

Earlier it was reported that a 53-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man were injured as a result of explosives being dropped from a drone in Kamyshany.

As reported by Ukrinform, a resident of Kindiika, Kherson region, was hit by a Russian drone on Sunday morning.