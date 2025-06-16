Canada Can Replace Russia In Global Energy Market - Expert
The opinion was expressed by the head of the G7 research group at the University of Toronto, John Kirton, who spoke in an interview with Ukrinform.
“The G7 must still pressure India to stop buying Russian oil. But equally important, G7 members must fully ban imports of Russian energy - oil, coal, natural gas, uranium. Canada, with the world's fifth-largest oil reserves and as a top-three uranium producer, can help fill the gap,” Kirton said.Read also: G7 summit on June 17 to focus on "strong and sovereign Ukraine" - program
He stressed that Canada "can give our friends in the USA every isotope they need so they don't have to rely on anything from Russia or even Kazakhstan".
"However, Kazakhstan could be more on our side than on the side of the Russian Federation," the expert added.
As reported earlier, today the Group of Seven summit kicks off in the Canadian province of Alberta, which will also be attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment