Canada Can Replace Russia In Global Energy Market - Expert

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The G7 countries should completely abandon the purchase of natural resources and energy from Russia, replacing them with Canadian ones.

The opinion was expressed by the head of the G7 research group at the University of Toronto, John Kirton, who spoke in an interview with Ukrinform.

“The G7 must still pressure India to stop buying Russian oil. But equally important, G7 members must fully ban imports of Russian energy - oil, coal, natural gas, uranium. Canada, with the world's fifth-largest oil reserves and as a top-three uranium producer, can help fill the gap,” Kirton said.

He stressed that Canada "can give our friends in the USA every isotope they need so they don't have to rely on anything from Russia or even Kazakhstan".

"However, Kazakhstan could be more on our side than on the side of the Russian Federation," the expert added.

As reported earlier, today the Group of Seven summit kicks off in the Canadian province of Alberta, which will also be attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.