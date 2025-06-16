Trump Says Peace To Come Soon For Israel, Iran
This was reported by the Jerusalem Post , citing the president's post on Truth Social, Ukrinform reports.
Iran and Israel“should make a deal, and will make a deal,” as India and Pakistan did, Trump wrote. According to him, he achieved this“by using TRADE with the United States to bring reason, cohesion, and sanity into the talks with two excellent leaders who were able to quickly make a decision and STOP.”Read also: Israel says it struck 170 military and nuclear sites in Iran over three day
“Likewise, we will have PEACE, soon, between Israel and Iran! Many calls and meetings now taking place. I do a lot, and never get credit for anything, but that's OK. the PEOPLE understand. MAKE THE MIDDLE EAST GREAT AGAIN!" Trump added.
He added that during his first term in office he was able to prevent a war between Serbia and Kosovo, while blaming former President Joe Biden, who allegedly " hurt the longer-term prospects with some very stupid decisions, but I will fix it, again!"
Trump also cited an example of how he claimed to intervene to negotiate between Egypt and Ethiopia's concerns over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.Read also: Trump can stop Putin's aggression - Zelensk
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Israel Defense Forces said Israeli warplanes had attacked more than 170 targets and over 720 military infrastructure facilities in Iran since Friday.
