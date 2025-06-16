Ukraine Hits Attack Drone Production Facility In Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Special Operations Forces, in coordination with other elements of Ukraine's Defense Forces, on June 15 attacked a critical defense industrial facility in Russia's Yelabuga.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

“One of the sites where attack UAVs are produced was hit,” the report states.

“As part of reducing the enemy's capabilities to produce strike unmanned aerial vehicles, on June 15, units of the Special Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in coordination with other elements of our Defense Forces, attacked a critical facility of aggressor Russia's military-industrial complex,” the General Staff wrote on social media.

The UAV production facilities in Yelabuga, Republic of Tatarstan, Russia, was targeted as it is used to manufacture, test, and launch attack UAVs against Ukraine, including its energy and civil infrastructure.

It has been confirmed that the“means of destruction reached the target area”.

Damage assessment is underway.

Ukraine's Defense Forces are taking comprehensive measures to undermine Russia's military and economic potential to force Moscow to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine.