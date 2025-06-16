DPRK's Casualty Toll In Russia's Kursk Region Over 6K, UK Intelligence Says
This was reported by the UK Ministry of Defence on social media platform X , citing intelligence data, according to Ukrinform.
According to British intelligence, total losses amount to more than half of the approximately 11,000 North Korean troops that were initially deployed to Kursk region. Open-source reports indicate that North Korea has since deployed a limited number of additional troops to the area, the report states.
“Significant DPRK casualty rates have almost certainly been sustained primarily through large, highly attritional dismounted assaults,” the report notes.
Intelligence sources also recalled that on June 4, Russia's Security Council Secretary and former Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu visited DPRK to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. This marked Shoigu's second visit to the country in less than three months.
“Shoigu has highly likely been a key interlocutor with DPRK regarding DPRK's support to Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine. DPRK operations have thus far been confined to the Kursk region. Any decision to deploy into internationally recognized, sovereign Ukrainian territory in support of Russian forces, would almost certainly require sign-off from both Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un,” the report states.Read also: North Korea sends Russia 120 Koksan self-propelled artillery systems - Ukraine defense intel
As previously reported by Ukrinform, North Korea is using the war in Ukraine as a platform to test its military capabilities.
Recently, Ukraine's Defense Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov stated that around 11,000 North Korean troops are currently in Russia's Kursk region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment