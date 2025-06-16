Over 400 People Evacuated From Border Communities In Sumy Region In Past Week

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Between June 9 and 15, more than 400 residents were evacuated from border communities in Ukraine's Sumy region, including 26 children.

This was reported on Telegram by the Sumy Regional Military Administration (RMA), according to Ukrinform.

Most of the evacuees came from Sumy and Shostka districts.

The RMA added that residents of 213 settlements in Sumy region are currently subject to evacuation. So far, over 60% of residents from dangerous areas have already left. In 60 settlements where evacuation is ongoing, all residents have already fully relocated.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, volunteers from the Proliska NGO evacuated 52 people, including 17 children, from settlements in Mezhova and Malomykhailivka communities in Dnipropetrovsk region.