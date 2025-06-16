Ukraine Completes Rail Repatriation Of Fallen Soldiers' Bodies SSU
This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) , according to Ukrinform.
The use of railways, as noted by the SSU , made it possible to quickly deliver the bodies of fallen Ukrainian defenders to institutions in various regions, where, in particular, their identification will take place.
Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross took part in these events. They highly praised the organization of the repatriation of the fallen defenders, noting that everything was carried out at the highest level, in compliance with all international practices and with due respect for the fallen soldiers.
The fallen defenders were returned thanks to the joint efforts of the Joint Center for Coordination of Search and Release of Prisoners of War under the Security Service of Ukraine, the Civil-Military Cooperation Directorate of the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Office of the Human Rights Commissioner, the Ministry of Defense and its Main Intelligence Directorate, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Missing Persons, the State Emergency Service, the State Border Service, and other structures of the security and defense sector of Ukraine, as well as thanks to the leadership of Ukrzaliznytsia and specialists of the Southwestern Railway, who were directly involved in the preparation and implementation of repatriation measures.Read also: Ukraine repatriates bodies of 4,812 fallen citizens in one week
As reported by Ukrinform, following repatriation efforts this week, the bodies of nearly 5,000 deceased citizens were returned to Ukraine.
In particular, on June 15, Ukraine received 1,200 bodies , including, according to the Russian side, those belonging to deceased defenders.
Photo: SSU
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment