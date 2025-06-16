Ukraine Completes Rail Repatriation Of Fallen Soldiers' Bodies SSU

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The repatriation phase involving rail transport has been completed. The next phase will be carried out by road transport in accordance with the agreements reached during the meeting in Istanbul.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) , according to Ukrinform.

The use of railways, as noted by the SSU , made it possible to quickly deliver the bodies of fallen Ukrainian defenders to institutions in various regions, where, in particular, their identification will take place.

Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross took part in these events. They highly praised the organization of the repatriation of the fallen defenders, noting that everything was carried out at the highest level, in compliance with all international practices and with due respect for the fallen soldiers.

The fallen defenders were returned thanks to the joint efforts of the Joint Center for Coordination of Search and Release of Prisoners of War under the Security Service of Ukraine, the Civil-Military Cooperation Directorate of the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Office of the Human Rights Commissioner, the Ministry of Defense and its Main Intelligence Directorate, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Missing Persons, the State Emergency Service, the State Border Service, and other structures of the security and defense sector of Ukraine, as well as thanks to the leadership of Ukrzaliznytsia and specialists of the Southwestern Railway, who were directly involved in the preparation and implementation of repatriation measures.

As reported by Ukrinform, following repatriation efforts this week, the bodies of nearly 5,000 deceased citizens were returned to Ukraine.

In particular, on June 15, Ukraine received 1,200 bodies , including, according to the Russian side, those belonging to deceased defenders.

Photo: SSU