Israel Says It Struck 170 Military And Nuclear Sites In Iran Over Three Days

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Israel Defense Forces reported that Israeli military aircraft have attacked more than 170 targets and more than 720 military infrastructure facilities since Friday.

This was reported by Sky News , according to Ukrinform.

IDF spokesman Avichay Adraee said that about 50 fighter jets attacked infrastructure and targets related to Iran's nuclear program.

In particular, since Friday, more than 170 targets and more than 720 military infrastructure facilities, or those related to Iran's nuclear program, have been attacked.

Last night alone, the Israeli military attacked about 80 targets in Tehran. Among the targets were two“dual-use” fuel facilities that support military and nuclear operations, he said.

The spokesman added that Israel still has a long list of targets in Iran.

At the same time, Iran said that most of the victims of Israeli attacks are civilians, mainly women and children.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) warned on Sunday of the need to evacuate civilians in Iran who are near weapons factories.

At the same time, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran would stop striking Israel if the Israeli army did not attack the Islamic Republic of Iran.

