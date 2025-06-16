Israel Says It Struck 170 Military And Nuclear Sites In Iran Over Three Days
This was reported by Sky News , according to Ukrinform.
IDF spokesman Avichay Adraee said that about 50 fighter jets attacked infrastructure and targets related to Iran's nuclear program.
In particular, since Friday, more than 170 targets and more than 720 military infrastructure facilities, or those related to Iran's nuclear program, have been attacked.
Last night alone, the Israeli military attacked about 80 targets in Tehran. Among the targets were two“dual-use” fuel facilities that support military and nuclear operations, he said.
The spokesman added that Israel still has a long list of targets in Iran.
At the same time, Iran said that most of the victims of Israeli attacks are civilians, mainly women and children.Read also: Netanyahu says Israel dealt 'serious damage' to Iran 's nuclear facilities, announces more strikes
As reported by Ukrinform, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) warned on Sunday of the need to evacuate civilians in Iran who are near weapons factories.
At the same time, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran would stop striking Israel if the Israeli army did not attack the Islamic Republic of Iran.
Photo: report
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment