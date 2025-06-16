Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deadly Bus Crash In France: Ukrainian Driver Charged


2025-06-16 01:45:51
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) French police have pressed charges against one of the two drivers of the Ukrainian bus that crashed killing four people, including three Ukrainian citizens.

According to Ukrinform, citing Le Figaro , the driver has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and causing bodily harm.

The accident occurred on the A81 motorway near the commune of Degré in Sarthe region. Four people were killed and dozens injured.

According to the publication, the bus was carrying 58 passengers - mostly Ukrainian teenagers aged 15 to 17 - who were returning from a trip to Brittany.

A judicial investigation was opened on Sunday under charges of“involuntary manslaughter” and“unintentional bodily injury by a vehicle driver.”

The driver behind the wheel at the time of the accident has been banned from operating any vehicle and is required to appear for all investigative summons.

Read also: Zelensky thanks French authorities for helping Ukrainians injured in bus crash

As Ukrinform previously reported, on June 13, a bus carrying Ukrainians was involved in a crash in the French department of Sarthe, near the town of Le Mans, resulting in four deaths, three of whom were Ukrainian citizens.

The bus was transporting 46 students and five teachers from Kitsman Vocational College of Podillia State University. They were returning home to Bukovyna after an academic exchange program.

Photo: Denis Lambert

