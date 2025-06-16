Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Retrieves Both Black Boxes from Ill-fated Air India Flight

2025-06-16 01:25:44
(MENAFN) Both black boxes from the ill-fated Air India Flight 171 have been successfully retrieved, confirmed P.K. Mishra, the principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an official statement issued late Sunday.

As reported by a media outlet on Monday morning, the second recovered device was the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), following the earlier discovery of the Flight Data Recorder (FDR).

Federal civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu disclosed that the first black box was located on June 13. The crash probe report will be released within the period of three months, he stated.

According to media reports, the process of extracting and examining data from both recorders is expected to take between four and five days. Multiple international aviation safety teams have arrived in Ahmedabad to support the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) of India in probing the crash, which resulted in the deaths of 274 individuals.

