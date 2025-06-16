403
India Retrieves Both Black Boxes from Ill-fated Air India Flight
(MENAFN) Both black boxes from the ill-fated Air India Flight 171 have been successfully retrieved, confirmed P.K. Mishra, the principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an official statement issued late Sunday.
According to media reports, the process of extracting and examining data from both recorders is expected to take between four and five days. Multiple international aviation safety teams have arrived in Ahmedabad to support the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) of India in probing the crash, which resulted in the deaths of 274 individuals.
