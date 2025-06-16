Pingpong Launches Investxb In Luxembourg, Bringing Next- Generation Infrastructure To Alternative Investments

In 2020, PingPong received approval from Luxembourg's financial regulator (CSSF) to upgrade from a Payment Institution (PI) licence to an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) licence. This EMI licence includes passporting rights, allowing PingPong to operate across all European Economic Area countries under CSSF supervision and regulation. Our ability to accelerate multi-currency account opening and onboard investment vehicles with global investors and assets, without compromising compliance, allows our team to navigate this complex landscape with tangible results.

InvestXB can onboard investment vehicles with global investors and assets, including international Ultimate Beneficial Owners (UBOs), setting us apart from legacy providers. What's more, InvestXB is one of the few non-banks that enables global investment vehicles to open a multi-currency Luxembourg-based IBAN, which will accept incoming funds in 23 currencies, hold multiple currencies to match fund obligations and offer disbursements in over 200 countries and regions.

"InvestXB's global capabilities truly set us apart in the Luxembourg market. We enable investment vehicles to seamlessly match their fund obligations with access to 23 currencies for receiving, exchanging and sending funds, while facilitating disbursements and managing FX across over 200 countries and regions. Our ability to onboard investment vehicles with global investors and assets, including international UBOs based anywhere in the world, gives investment professionals the flexibility they need in today's interconnected investment landscape," said Pawel Stosik, General Manager at PingPong Europe SA .

Rapid Operational Efficiency, With 24-Hour Account Opening

For fund managers, a key aspect of fundraising is speed. Yet traditional banks and legacy providers often take weeks, if not months, to approve and open accounts, causing critical delays for fund incorporation and operation. InvestXB offers a better solution, opening accounts within 24 hours, facilitating blocking certificates in minutes and providing the ability to deploy capital faster. What's more, InvestXB will allow global investment vehicles to open additional accounts on the same day.

Where others see complexity, we see value, positioning InvestXB to lead innovation while adhering to the highest regulatory standards.

Global Capabilities Backed By Local Expertise And Knowledge

Speed matters at every touchpoint, from opening an account to day-to-day operations. Customer service is outdated and inefficient due to a lack of investment from legacy providers, meaning fund managers and administrators are waiting weeks for responses from account managers.

Investment managers, fund administrators and corporate service providers deserve better support and infrastructure.

InvestXB provides access to a dedicated team based in our central Luxembourg office. Our account managers are experts in Luxembourg fund compliance, regulation, structures, and management, ensuring seamless cross-jurisdictional support throughout the entire fund lifecycle.

"Missing the window to collect capital can mean losing investors altogether. With InvestXB, investment professionals can open accounts in hours, not weeks, while accessing dedicated support from our Luxembourg-based team of experts in fund compliance, regulation, and structures. Having reliable local knowledge and support throughout the fund lifecycle is critical for fund managers. It's like having a concierge service for all your fund administration needs, a next-generation solution designed specifically for sophisticated investors," added Pawel Stosik.

About PingPong

PingPong established a presence in Luxembourg in 2017 and, in 2020, received an EMI licence in Luxembourg with passporting rights across the EEA, all to solve the immense challenge of scaling enterprise businesses globally. Fast forward to today, and PingPong has become one of the world's leading global cross-border payments platforms, processing more than $250 billion USD.

InvestXB by PingPong is a next-generation infrastructure solution for alternative investment managers, delivering fast, compliant, and scalable financial solutions designed for fund managers setting up and operating investment vehicles in Luxembourg.

PingPong currently has 32 offices in 15 countries and 1,500 employees. Our international presence helps businesses solve complex payment needs in every major economy across all time zones.

