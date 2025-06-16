NEW STUDY SHOWS US LATINOS ARE RISING IN SELF-AWARENESS, BUT FEEL INCREASINGLY IGNORED BY BRANDS AND MEDIA

The $4.1 Trillion Growth Opportunity Segment Is a "New Latino" with New Expectations

CANNES, France, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study launched today at Cannes Lions reveals U.S. Latinos, one of the largest and fastest-growing consumer groups, are more empowered and brand-aware than ever, but feel increasingly underrecognized by brands and media.

The Hispanic Sentiment Study 2025 , by the We Are All Human Foundation, powered by TelevisaUnivision, and supported by iHeart and Canela Media, identifies that as Latinos gain confidence in their economic and cultural contributions, a Recognition Recession is taking hold, marked by declining trust in brands, media, and the institutions that shape American life. Latinos in the U.S. now drive $4.1 trillion in economic output, growing at 4.4% annually , and are projected to become the 4th-largest economy globally by 2029. But what's changed isn't just their scale, it's their expectations.



77% now recognize their positive contributions to American society (up from 42% in 2023 and 14% in 2018 ).

84% are more likely to support brands that play a positive role in their family or community.

65% are more likely to remember brands that consistently speak to their community. Nearly half of all Latinos , and 79% of college-educated Latinos , express a stronger affinity for brands that advertise in Spanish.

"This study is a clear reminder of the massive opportunity brands have with Hispanics," said Juliana Gomez, SVP of Strategy and Insights at TelevisaUnivision. "This audience is engaged, brand loyal, and ready to connect when brands show up authentically. At TelevisaUnivision, we've seen that meaningful investment doesn't just resonate, it drives real growth. The future is bright for marketers that choose to lean in."

Despite their impact, only 32.5% of Latinos believe brands share their values, a decline of more than 20 points since 2018. That disconnect extends beyond advertising:



Trust in news media is down to 30.7% .

44.3% say they trust small businesses more than large corporations. 64.2% say their values are best reflected in their local community, not by national brands.

Latinos are Losing Faith in the American Dream. Nearly half (48%) now believe the American Dream is slipping away (up from 34% in 2023 ), signaling a broader decline in trust across government, media, and corporate America.

"Investing in Latinos is not about DEI and should not be placed in a basket of corporate paralysis," said Claudia Romo Edelman, Founder of the We Are All Human Foundation & Hispanic Star. "Investing in Latinos is pure smart marketing. This is an untapped, $4.1 trillion, outperforming segment with four decades of built-in growth that is eager for recognition under a new narrative as economic power."

