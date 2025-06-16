RTX's Pratt & Whitney Announces GTF Hot Section Plus

Engine upgrade option derived from GTF Advantage technology will nearly double time on wing

PARIS, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX ) business, is introducing Hot Section Plus (HS+), an upgrade option for the PW1100G-JM engine that powers the Airbus A320neo aircraft family. Derived from the Pratt & Whitney GTF AdvantageTM engine, which will offer twice the time on wing of today's Pratt & Whitney GTFTM engine, HS+ will provide 90 to 95% of the GTF Advantage's durability benefits.

"HS+ brings the durability improvements of the GTF Advantage hot section to today's GTF engine," said Nick Tomassetti, vice president, Sales & Marketing at Pratt & Whitney. "Customers operating the current GTF engine model will have the opportunity to nearly double time on wing."

HS+ includes only about 35 part numbers and will be incorporated during maintenance visits. The option will be available to customers for purchase, with installations starting in 2026. GTF engines with HS+ will be fully intermixable and interchangeable with both the current GTF and GTF Advantage engine models, simplifying operations with a combined fleet.

The GTF Advantage features the most state-of-the-art hot section in the single-aisle market. In the high-pressure turbine (HPT), the enhancements include an advanced airfoil design with improved coatings. The HPT and combustor also feature optimized cooling hole size, shape and location, with improved hole drilling techniques to reduce oxidation.

The GTF engine is the most efficient engine available for single-aisle aircraft, delivering up to 20% better fuel efficiency compared to the prior generation of engines, resulting in significant cost savings to operators.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units for military, commercial and civil aviation customers. Since 1925, our engineers have pioneered the development of revolutionary aircraft propulsion technologies, and today we support more than 90,000 in-service engines through our global network of maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected] .

SOURCE RTX

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED