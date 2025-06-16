Queclink Expands European Presence With New Office In Zagreb, Croatia
"Europe has always been a key region for Queclink," said Alejandro Patino, VP of Global Sales. "By opening our office in Zagreb, we're investing in being even closer to our partners, so we can respond faster, collaborate more effectively, and help them bring connected solutions to market with confidence."
Zagreb was selected for its strategic position at the crossroads of Central and Southeastern Europe, making it an ideal location to support neighboring EU countries. The office will focus on regional business development, technical support, and customer service, with plans to host hands-on product workshops and partner meetings throughout the year.
The expansion builds on Queclink's growing presence across Europe. In the UK, the company has introduced the AI-powered dash camera product range last year, bringing 5.4M USD revenue annually. Across the DACH region, as well as Spain and France, Queclink has also been actively working with local partners to deliver advanced tracking and fleet management solutions-many of which are designed to support compliance with increasingly complex regional regulations.
"This isn't just about having an address in the region, - it's about evolving how we operate," Patino added. "This new hub in Zagreb enable us to align more closely with local market dynamics and translate that into our next innovations. It's a step toward a more adaptive, insight-driven future for Queclink in Europe."
Now in its 16th year of global operations, Queclink continues to lead in connected vehicle technology, asset tracking, video telematics, and industrial IoT, helping businesses worldwide unlock the full potential of connectivity.
Photo -
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment