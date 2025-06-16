Global Leader VAC AERO Establishes First US Facility In Greenville, SC

VAC AERO US Team

VAC AERO invests $5.8M to open its first US operation in Greenville, SC, partnering with Meyer Tool to deliver advanced heat treating solutions.

- Brent Davis, President and COO of VAC AERO U.S. Inc.

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- VAC AERO International Inc., a Canadian owned global leader in vacuum heat treating and advanced thermal processing solutions, is proud to announce a $5.8 million investment in Greenville, South Carolina. VAC AERO will establish a new“shop-in-shop” facility within Meyer Tool Inc.'s Greenville location. Together, the two companies bring over 140 years of special process expertise to deliver industry-leading capabilities and results to customers.

This strategic partnership marks VAC AERO's first operational presence in the United States and underscores its renewed commitment to global expansion. The“shop-in-shop” model enables VAC AERO to operate a fully integrated vacuum heat treating, brazing, and coating operation within Meyer Tool's advanced manufacturing environment. These services will also be provided to third party customers.

“We are excited to bring our expertise in vacuum heat treating directly into the heart of one of North America's most respected regions for power generation and aerospace component manufacturing,” said Brent Davis, President and COO of VAC AERO U.S. Inc.

Dan Godin, Executive Vice President of Meyer Tool,“This collaboration is leveraging our combined expertise to offer the customers better control of their Value Stream.”

The new facility will initially feature VAC AERO's industry-leading vacuum furnaces, with a defined roadmap to introduce advanced coating technologies. The Greenville team brings a combined 185 years of experience in vacuum heat treatment and brazing from day one. This facility will serve as a model for future embedded partnerships, setting a new standard in aerospace, power generation, and high-tech manufacturing.

Vac Aero's expansion is supported by RBC Global Capital Markets.

About VAC AERO

Founded in 1959, VAC AERO is a leading vacuum furnace manufacturer, vacuum heat treating and coatings service provider to aerospace and high-tech industries worldwide. Recognized by major aerospace prime contractors, VAC AERO is one of the world's largest subcontractors for landing gear processing. With decades of experience and a commitment to innovation, the company delivers high-performance, cost-effective solutions backed by expert engineering and technical teams.

