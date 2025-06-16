Shakira Says Being An Immigrant In US 'Means Living In Fear'
In a new interview with BBC, the Colombia-hailing pop star alluded to president Donald Trump's attitude toward immigrants, which were among the key tenets of his administration that protested nationwide yesterday as thousands marched in cities from Los Angeles to Austin in the“No Kings” rallies, reports deadline.
Asked how it feels to be an immigrant living in America today, the four-time Grammy winner responded,“It means living in constant fear, and it's painful to see.”
She continued,“Now, more than ever, we have to remain united. Now, more than ever, we have to raise our voices and make it very clear that a country can change its immigration policies, but the treatment of all people must always be humane.”
Elsewhere in the interview, speaking to her own immigration experience to the US at the age of 19, she said she was“like many other Colombian immigrants who come to this country looking for a better future.”
In February, as she took the Grammys stage to accept her award in Best Latin Pop Album for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, the“TQG” singer took the opportunity to express solidarity with the immigrant community.
She said:“I want to dedicate this award to all my immigrant brothers and sisters in this country. You are loved. You are worth it, and I will always fight with you.”
Shakira is referred to as the "Queen of Latin Music", she has had a significant impact on the musical landscape of Latin America and has been credited with popularizing Hispanophone music on a global level.
She is the recipient of various honours, she has won four Grammy Awards and fifteen Latin Grammy Awards, including three Song of the Year wins.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment