Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Top 10 Safest Airlines In The World
After the Air India incident, airline safety is under scrutiny. No Indian airlines made the top 10 safest airlines globally. AirlineRatings published its rankings based on incident history, airline age, and pilot trainingFollowing the Air India crash, airline safety is a hot topic. No Indian airlines are among the world's top 10 safest.Two Indian airlines did rank among the top 25 safest low-cost carriers.Passenger safety is an airline's biggest responsibility. That's why airlines focus so much on it. Yet, accidents still happen.Airlines are assessed on factors like serious incidents, fleet age, crash rate, IOSA certification, and pilot AirlineRatings released its list of the top 10 safest and top 25 safest low-cost airlines for 2025.Top 10 safest full-service airlines for 2025: 1- Air New Zealand, 2- Qantas, 3- Cathay Pacific, Qatar Airways, Emirates4- Virgin Australia, 5- Etihad Airways, 6- ANA7- EVA Air, 8- Korean Air, 9- Alaska Airlines, 10- Turkish AirlinesFollowing the top 10 are: TAP Portugal, Hawaiian, American, SAS, British Airways, Iberia, Finnair, Lufthansa/Swiss, JAL, Air Canada, Delta, Vietnam Airlines, and United.
