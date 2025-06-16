HD Kumaraswamy Assures Safe Return Of Stranded Kannadigas Amid Israel-Iran Conflict

New Delhi: Amid ongoing waves of tit-for-tat strikes between Israel and Iran, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday assured stranded Kannadigas of their safe and swift return to India.

Kumaraswamy assures safe return of stranded Kannadigas

Kumaraswamy said he had spoken to several Kannadigas stranded in Israel and assured them that the Government of India is actively working to ensure their safe and swift return to India.

In a post on X, Kumaraswamy said,“I inquired about their well-being and assured them that the matter is being actively pursued with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to ensure their safe and swift return to India.”

The Union Minister also stated that the government was making every possible effort to protect Indians abroad. "I also conveyed that the Government of India, under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is doing everything within its capacity to ensure the safety and welfare of all Indian nationals abroad," his post read.

Kumaraswamy expressed gratitude to Indian officials in Israel, stating,“I appreciate the efforts of @indemtel officials in Israel for extending timely support to our citizens during this challenging time.”

Indian Embassy in Tehran ensures student safety

Earlier in the day, the Indian Embassy in Tehran is actively working to ensure the safety and well-being of Indian students studying in Iran amid the current security situation, according to a statement from the Minister of External Affairs.

The Embassy is continuously monitoring the situation and engaging with students to provide support and assistance."The Indian Embassy in Tehran is continuously monitoring the security situation and engaging Indian students in Iran to ensure their safety," read the statement.

The Embassy is facilitating the relocation of students to safer places within Iran, where possible.

The Embassy is examining other feasible options to ensure student safety, including potential evacuation plans.

"In some cases, students are being relocated with the Embassy's facilitation to safer places within Iran. Other feasible options are also under examination. Further updates will follow," added the statement.

The Embassy is in touch with community leaders to discuss welfare and safety concerns, demonstrating its commitment to supporting Indian nationals in Iran."Separately, the Embassy is in touch with community leaders regarding welfare and safety," added the statement.

Israel targets IRGC and Quds Force in large-scale strikes

Israel conducted a "wide-scale" wave of strikes on Sunday targeting several weapons production sites in Iran, the Israeli military said.

The strikes destroyed infrastructure belonging to the Quds Force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and the Iranian military in Tehran, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The hostilities have killed at least 224 people in Iran and 14 in Israel, according to local authorities in each country. As Tehran residents flee the capital, Iran's Ministry of Health said at least 1,277 people had been injured since Israel launched the wave of attacks on Friday.