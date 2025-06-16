Ed Sheeran Or Edwinder Singh? Netizens Rename British Singer As He Confesses His Love For Bollywood, Tollywood Movies
“I watch loads of Bollywood and Tollywood movies. No one makes movies like that. I love it,” the Sapphire singer said.
This golden comment was discovered by a Redditor on Ed's post appreciating Bollywood singer Arijit Singh, who is said he discovered after watching Aashiqui 2.
“I first became aware of Arijit Singh music when i watched Aashiqui 2 and heard Tum Hi Ho. I was proper spellbound by his voice, the song, the scene in the movie,” Ed wrote in a post.Also Read | Ed Sheeran calls Arijit Singh a 'rare talent', teases Sapphire's Punjabi version
Ed Sheeran was replying to a social media user who was surprised to learn that the British singer has watched Shraddha Kapoor's debut movie.“Bro, in no world did you watch Aashiqui 2,” the user had said.Also Read | As Sapphire goes viral, old video of Ed Sheeran talking about failure resurfaces
Netizens, who were already convinced that he must get an Aadhar card for how Indian he was, renamed the British singer to“Edwinder Singh”. Social media users also tried other Indian names that might have suited his Indian identity, including Ed Sharma, Ed Shreeram and more.
Several users also appreciated his love for India and said,“Ed just loves India. He really has a lot of fun here.”
“Idk about others, but Ed actually loves India and its culture,” said another user.
A user highlighted that his love for India and Indian movies is“genuine enough,” because“He knows the difference between Bollywood and Tollywood, rather calling it Bollywood in total.”Also Read | Ed Sheeran shares candid video with SRK in 'Sapphire' dump; netizens react
“Bro was already harassed by Indian police, nothing makes him more Indian IMO,” quipped a user.
Ed ran into trouble in Bengaluru while performing a concert on a sidewalk in the city in February.
However, a sceptical user said,“Whenever a foreign celebrity shows appreciation towards India, I kinda feel weird because I can't decide whether it is genuine or they are doing this just because India can be a big market for them, due to our massive population.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment