Air India Crash: Vijay Rupani's Mortal Remains To Be Handed Over To Family, Last Rites To Be Performed At 5 Pm Today

2025-06-16 01:09:27
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Air India crash: The mortal remains of Gujarat's former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will be be handed over to his family and his last rites will be performed at 5 pm on Monday.

According to news agency ANI, Rupani's mortal remains will be taken to Rajkot by air and reach there at 2 pm. The last rites will be performed at 5 pm with state honours.

