Cold Plasma Market Size, Share & Forecast 2033

The global cold plasma market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rising need for non-thermal, eco-friendly technologies across multiple industries. In healthcare, cold plasma is increasingly favored for its ability to sterilize and aid in wound healing without causing heat-related tissue damage. Its non-invasive approach, along with strong antimicrobial and regenerative effects, makes it a superior alternative to conventional methods.

Additionally, the electronics and semiconductor industries are adopting cold plasma for essential processes such as surface treatment, cleaning, and etching, which are vital in producing microelectronic devices. This growing adoption is further propelled by increased R&D investments, leading to the development and commercialization of compact, energy-efficient, and cost-effective cold plasma solutions. Together, these broad-ranging applications and continuous technological advancements are fueling the global expansion of the cold plasma market.

Market Dynamics

Growing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) drives the global market

The surging incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) is a key factor fostering the growth of the global cold plasma market. HAIs place a substantial strain on healthcare systems by extending patient hospitalization, raising treatment costs, and contributing to higher morbidity and mortality rates. Cold plasma technology provides a non-thermal, chemical-free approach to sterilization and surface disinfection, effectively targeting even drug-resistant pathogens.

Data from the World Health Organization indicates that roughly 136 million HAIs occur globally each year, with nearly 119 million cases in low- and middle-income countries. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that approximately 1 in 31 hospitalized patients experience at least one HAI daily.

With growing demand for safer and more efficient infection control methods, the accuracy and adaptability of cold plasma make it an increasingly preferred option for healthcare settings.

Integration of AI and IoT with cold plasma systems creates tremendous opportunities

The fusion of AI and IoT with cold plasma technology is paving the way for enhanced precision, automation, and scalability across various sectors. AI enables real-time fine-tuning of plasma settings, improving both treatment accuracy and energy efficiency. Meanwhile, IoT supports remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, and intelligent control systems.

For example, in March 2025, deep tech startup Aquora unveiled an innovative home water purification solution that integrates cold plasma filtration with AI-driven optimization and IoT-based monitoring. This system ensures the highly effective removal of PFAS and microplastics while adaptively managing water quality and usage from diverse sources.

This technological convergence not only boosts operational efficiency but also supports the surging demand for sustainable, smart living solutions. As industries increasingly seek intelligent and eco-conscious technologies, integrated cold plasma systems are expected to see rising adoption in healthcare, water treatment, and manufacturing.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the cold plasma market, driven by strong R&D investments, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and a growing focus on sustainable technologies. The region is witnessing increased adoption of cold plasma in wound healing, particularly for treating chronic wounds and diabetic ulcers. For instance, U.S.-based TheraDep Technologies is developing plasma-based solutions for faster tissue regeneration.

In the food & beverage sector, cold plasma is being used for pathogen elimination in fresh produce and packaging, with companies like Enercon Industries Corporation leading innovations. Additionally, the electronics industry is leveraging cold plasma for precision cleaning and surface modification, enhancing semiconductor manufacturing processes. With regulatory support and rising awareness of eco-friendly alternatives, North America is expected to maintain its leadership in the cold plasma market, fostering technological advancements and widespread adoption across industries.

Key Highlights



The global cold plasma market size was valued at USD 2.23 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow from USD 2.57 billion in 2025 to reach USD 8.06 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 15.35% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By pressure, the global cold plasma market is categorized into atmospheric pressure cold plasma and low-pressure cold plasma. The atmospheric pressure cold plasma segment dominated the market.

By application , it includes wound healing, cancer treatment, surface modification, sterilization, decontamination, plasma coating, adhesion improvement, and others. The wound healing segment held the largest market share.

By end-use industry, the market serves healthcare & medical, food & beverage, textile, electronics & semiconductors, plastics & polymers, agriculture, water treatment, automotive, and others. North America is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

The key players in the global market are Nordson Corporation, Plasmatreat GmbH, Enercon Industries Corporation, Apyx Medical Corporation, Tantec A/S, Adtec Plasma Technology Co., Ltd., Europlasma NV, Neoplas Med GmbH, P2i Limited, Henniker Plasma, and others.

Recent Developments

In June 2025, hyped about science launched PHLAS, the first professional-grade cold plasma skincare device for home use, via Kickstarter. Backed by Max Planck's research, the device uses chemical-free, anti-inflammatory technology to treat skin issues like acne. It surpassed funding goals by over 400%, signaling strong consumer interest and marking a major step in cold plasma's commercial adoption.

Segmentation

By PressureAtmospheric Pressure Cold PlasmaLow-Pressure Cold PlasmaBy ApplicationWound HealingCancer TreatmentSurface ModificationSterilizationDecontaminationPlasma CoatingAdhesion ImprovementOthersBy End-Use IndustryHealthcare & MedicalFood & BeverageTextileElectronics & SemiconductorsPlastics & PolymersAgricultureWater TreatmentAutomotiveOthers