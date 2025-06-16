Uae Netball Cup 2025 Captains Come Together At Dubai Frame Ahead Of Kick-Off Today

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE – 15 June 2025 – Team captains from the six competing nations gathered at one of the city's most iconic landmarks, Dubai Frame, to mark the official start of the inaugural UAE Netball Cup 2025, which kicks off today at Al Nasr Sports Hall.

The captains of the UAE, USA, Republic of Ireland, Singapore, Kenya, and Namibia posed for a united moment overlooking the Dubai skyline, setting the stage for a week of top-level international netball.

Hosted by the UAE Netball Federation in partnership with Falcon and Associates and Dubai Sports Council, and supported by Title Sponsor Dubai Holding Community Management, the tournament brings together rising nations from the World Netball rankings to compete in a dynamic round-robin format ahead of the finals on Saturday 21 June.

First match to take place is the UAE v USA on Sunday 15th July at 1pm and is also available to stream via Netball Pass & the UAE Netball YouTube Channel here: UAE Netball - YouTube


