Kazakhstan's Transport Sector Records Strong Start To 2025
The surge was largely driven by increased volumes in rail freight transport, which rose by 17%, and pipeline transportation, which climbed 13.8%.
The strongest regional growth was recorded in Jetisu region (+39.1%), followed by Abai region (+17.7%) and Aktobe region (+11.3%).
Overall, Kazakhstan's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 6% in January–May 2025 year-on-year. The economy was supported by strong performance across key sectors, including industry, construction, trade, transport, and telecommunications.
