Vietjet Is Turning Up The Summer Excitement With Incredible Summer Week Sale
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, June 16, 2025 – Vietjet, Vietnam's new-age airline, is turning up the summer excitement with a week full of incredible promotions, inviting travellers from India to explore Vietnam. Whether you're planning a tropical getaway, a cultural adventure, or a quick city break, Vietjet has curated unbeatable offers to help you fly more for less.
From June 16 to June 22, 2025, Vietjet is offering millions of promotional tickets from just INR11 plus taxes and fees across its entire flight network. These fares are available for booking via or via the Vietjet Air mobile app, for travel between August 11, 2025 and March 28, 2026 (*).
As part of the campaign, passengers can also enjoy a 50% discount on fresh, hot inflight meals (*) when pre-ordered during the booking process. Additionally, Eco-class flyers can enjoy 20kg of complimentary checked baggage (*) on Vietjet's flights between India and Vietnam, and other international flights.
Adding even more value, Vietjet has partnered with Furama Resort & Villas Danang to bring an exclusive deal to Indian travellers. The first 100 passengers who book flights on India–Vietnam routes between June 17 and July 17, 2025, will receive 30% off the rack rate for a one-night stay for two, including breakfast, at the luxurious seaside resort. This offer is limited to one night per booking and is available on a first-come, first-served basis (*).
Vietnam offers an unforgettable blend of adventure, relaxation, and discovery. Stroll through the vibrant streets of Hanoi's Old Quarter, cruise the emerald waters of Ha Long Bay, bask in the golden sunshine of Da Nang, Nha Trang, and Phu Quoc or explore the ancient charm of Hoi An and the dynamic energy of Ho Chi Minh City. Let Vietjet be your gateway to this captivating destination-a land where every journey is filled with color, culture, and connection.
Vietjet continues to strengthen air connectivity between India and Vietnam, operating 78 weekly flights connecting New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kochi to some of Southeast Asia's most vibrant destinations, including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang. With Vietjet's extensive network, Indian travellers can also enjoy affordable access via Vietnam to other key destinations across the Asia-Pacific region, such as Bali, Jakarta, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, or major cities in Australia, Japan, and South Korea.
Passengers flying with Vietjet can expect more than just competitive fares. Aboard one of Asia's most modern fleets, flyers can enjoy heartfelt service from Vietjet's professional crew, and savor both Vietnamese and international culinary delights including iconic dishes like Pho, Banh mi, and Vietnamese iced milk coffee. Don't miss your chance to explore a world of joy and discovery.
(*) Terms and conditions apply
About Vietjet:
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.
