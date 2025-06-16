403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Launches Fiercest Missile Attack On Israeli Occupation -- IRGC
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 16 (KUNA) -- Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said their latest missile attack on the Israeli occupation was the fiercest ever.
The barrage of missiles, launched on Monday morning, hit vital targets inside the Zionist entity, the state-run TV station reported, citing an IRGC statement.
The IRGC leaders had vowed repeatedly that the "True Promise 3" would continue in a fierce and ruthless way until the Zionist entity is routed, statement reminded.
The latest wave missile attacks proved that the miscalculations of the Zionist enemy and the United States, it added. (pickup previous)
mw
The barrage of missiles, launched on Monday morning, hit vital targets inside the Zionist entity, the state-run TV station reported, citing an IRGC statement.
The IRGC leaders had vowed repeatedly that the "True Promise 3" would continue in a fierce and ruthless way until the Zionist entity is routed, statement reminded.
The latest wave missile attacks proved that the miscalculations of the Zionist enemy and the United States, it added. (pickup previous)
mw
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment