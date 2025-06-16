Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Launches Fiercest Missile Attack On Israeli Occupation -- IRGC


2025-06-16 01:04:17
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 16 (KUNA) -- Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said their latest missile attack on the Israeli occupation was the fiercest ever.
The barrage of missiles, launched on Monday morning, hit vital targets inside the Zionist entity, the state-run TV station reported, citing an IRGC statement.
The IRGC leaders had vowed repeatedly that the "True Promise 3" would continue in a fierce and ruthless way until the Zionist entity is routed, statement reminded.
The latest wave missile attacks proved that the miscalculations of the Zionist enemy and the United States, it added. (pickup previous)
