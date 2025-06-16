Bitget 在 Solana Summit 2025 上率先推出基于二维码的支付功能

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) 维多利亚,塞舌尔, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 领先的非托管型 Web3 钱包 Bitget Wallet 在 2025 年 6 月 5 日至 7 日越南岘港举行的 Solana APAC Summit 2025(2025 年 Solana 亚太峰会)上亮相成效显著。 作为峰会主要赞助商,Bitget Wallet 在为期三天的活动中首次展示了其最新支付功能,与来自 Solana 生态系统的构建者进行了交流,并展示了链上工具如何为亚洲及其他地区的实际用例提供支持。 开幕当天,Bitget Wallet 正式宣布集成基于二维码的支付系统,包括 Solana Pay 和各国二维码支付体系,以实现无缝的多币种支付。 这一集成践行了 Bitget Wallet“Crypto for Everyone” (人人享有加密货币) 的新理念,从而架起区块链与日常商业之间的桥梁。 Bitget Wallet 还举办了开发者研讨会,展示如何轻松地将 Solana dApp 集成至钱包基础设施,包括支持无缝兑换、质押以及通过 Jupiter DEX 进行原生 Solana 交易。

峰会次日, Bitget Wallet 的业务发展经理 Xavier Ow Yeong 登台演讲,探讨链上金融如何改变用户的消费、储蓄和获取资本的方式。 当晚,Bitget Wallet 与 Saros 联合举办见面会,在实时测试环境中预览了即将推出的 VietQR 支付功能。 超过 150 名社区成员参加了此项活动,亲身体验了 Bitget Wallet 的新集成功能,并获得了独家周边产品及早期测试者专属的空投奖励。

Solana APAC Summit 标志着 Bitget Wallet 发展路线图上的重要里程碑,其正致力于将加密钱包从存储工具转变为日常超级应用。 作为推动实际应用普及的更广泛使命的一部分,本次活动展示了嵌入式支付基础设施、跨链流动性和用户至上的设计如何解锁新的加密货币行为--无论是在新兴市场还是在全球 Web3 开发中心。

Bitget Wallet 参与 Solana Summit 是其持续推进亚洲加密货币普及计划的一部分,旨在联合生态合作伙伴、开发者和社区共同推进下一代实用链上工具的发展。

关于 Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet 是一款非托管型加密货币钱包,旨在为所有用户提供简单且安全的加密货币体验。 它拥有超过 8000 万用户,提供一整套加密货币服务,包括兑换、市场洞察、质押、奖励、DApp 探索和支付解决方案。 Bitget Wallet 支持 130 多个区块链和数百万种代币,实现数百个 DEX 和跨链桥上的无缝多链交易。 该平台依托超过 3 亿美元的用户保护基金,确保为用户资产提供最高级别的安全保障。 其愿景是 Crypto for Everyone (人人享有加密货币) --让加密货币变得更简单、更安全,成为十亿人日常生活的一部分。

更多信息,请访问:X | Telegram | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | TikTok | Discord | Facebook

媒体垂询,请联系:...

本公告随附的照片可在以下网址查看:



















Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.